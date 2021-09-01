Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Down 3.4%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.74. 7,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,476,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEV. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a current ratio of 20.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

