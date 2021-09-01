Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 9,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 618,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

