Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.83.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

