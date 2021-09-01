Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $737.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares in the company, valued at $18,437,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 57,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

