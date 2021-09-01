Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $23.26

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $25.12. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 578 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $864.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,071 shares of company stock worth $3,670,208 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

