Lisa Marie Ower Sells 3,009 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,269.

ELD stock opened at C$11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.90.

ELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

