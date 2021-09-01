LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.