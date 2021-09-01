Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 263,739 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 228,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYG remained flat at $$2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,516. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

