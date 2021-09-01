Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LZRFY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.74.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.1034 dividend. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.