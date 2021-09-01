Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $559,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $5,413,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 198.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $17.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,911.02. 48,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,844. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,919.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,641.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,372.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

