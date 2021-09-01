Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Price Target Increased to C$0.31 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) had its price objective hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.31 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE LMR opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$24.72 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 94.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.