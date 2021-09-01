LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LMP stock opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.19. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47).

LMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

