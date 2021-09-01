Loop Capital Lowers Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Hold

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KSU. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $280.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 212.63 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $2,270,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

