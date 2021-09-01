Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 150,851 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 170.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,851 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

