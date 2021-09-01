Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,496 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 39,504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Tapestry stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

