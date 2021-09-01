Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,580 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 277.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.47.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $278,429. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

