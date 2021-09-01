Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,956 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

