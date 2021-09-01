Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 124,225 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 61.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,225 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

