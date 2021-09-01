Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,387 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,387 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

