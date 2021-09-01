Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 33,230 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 24.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,308,000 after purchasing an additional 174,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.