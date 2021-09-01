Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.26.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.