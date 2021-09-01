LSV Asset Management Buys 100,095 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.29% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 24.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 69,136.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $402,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

