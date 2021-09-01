LSV Asset Management Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $961.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.