LSV Asset Management Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $224,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

