LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

