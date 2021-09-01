LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 497.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.48.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

