LSV Asset Management Sells 724 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.51% of Primis Financial worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,119,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,883 shares of company stock valued at $106,853. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRST opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $367.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

