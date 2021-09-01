LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €843.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €843.00 ($991.76) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €795.00 ($935.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €721.18 ($848.45).

Shares of EPA MC traded up €1.80 ($2.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €626.80 ($737.41). 541,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €666.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €622.42.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

