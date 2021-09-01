Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.