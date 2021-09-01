Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

