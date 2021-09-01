Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFEU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,908. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

