Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISAU. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,584,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $12,412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $12,350,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $12,350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $12,350,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,676. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

