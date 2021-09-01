Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 1.50% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

YTPG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

