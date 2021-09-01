Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,407. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

