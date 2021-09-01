Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros were worth $19,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,415,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,578,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,062. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

