Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $9.06 Million Investment in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 209,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

ALTA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. 711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,722. The stock has a market cap of $789.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

