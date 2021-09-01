Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.60. 2,014,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,867. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

