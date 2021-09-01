Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 12,088 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. 366,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,943. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.