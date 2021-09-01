Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 664,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after acquiring an additional 408,472 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 656,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 106,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB remained flat at $$57.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. 147,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

