Main Street Research LLC Has $290,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $354.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.39 and a 200 day moving average of $339.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

