Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Up 42.7% in August

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,300 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,005,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MNKKQ stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.42.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.