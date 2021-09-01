Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Up 42.7% in August

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,300 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,005,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
MNKKQ stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.42.
