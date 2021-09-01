Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

