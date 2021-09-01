Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. 4,828,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,029. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

