Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,426,400 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 3,199,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAPGF remained flat at $$1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.60.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust
