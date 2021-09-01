Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,426,400 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 3,199,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPGF remained flat at $$1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

