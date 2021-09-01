MAPS (MAPS) Price Up 31% Over Last Week

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $50.04 million and $996,227.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,137,473 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

