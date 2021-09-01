Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,433. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.