Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,433. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

