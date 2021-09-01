Mark P. Vergnano Sells 87,360 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The Chemours stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 59.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 569.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
