Mark P. Vergnano Sells 87,360 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Chemours stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 59.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 569.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.