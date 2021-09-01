Maro (MARO) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Maro has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $73.24 million and $3.50 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00841087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00111321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047837 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 948,499,974 coins and its circulating supply is 491,474,818 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.