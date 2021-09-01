Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.07.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.08. 67,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,446. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

