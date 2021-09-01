Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Masco by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after acquiring an additional 290,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.